Feisty Shouting Match Forces Martha MacCallum To Put Her Foot Down: ‘Not Going To Let You Get Away With Saying That’

Fox News host Martha MacCallum was forced to shut down a feisty shouting match Thursday night as her two guests got into a raging debate about President Joe Biden’s comments about the “MAGA crowd.”

Fellow host Pete Hegseth and Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein joined “The Story” where MacCallum asked whether it was “politically wise” for Biden to have called the “MAGA crowd” extremists. Biden made the comments Wednesday, saying the “MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

“That’s not what he said at all,” Goldstein claimed. “He said, you know, the police are the good guys. Donald Trump watched the police get their heads bashed in-”

“Here we go, back to January 6,” Hegseth jumped in.

The pair then began shouting over one another, with Hegseth asking “did you say the same thing about the rioters at the BLM protesters?”

“They burned a Biden headquarters too,” Goodstein responded. “So to lay them at the feet of Democrats, it’s nonsense.”

MacCallum then jumped back in.

“Is it politically wise to alienate half the country with that comment? Is that wise?”

Goodstein then said Biden wasn’t targeting independent voters with his comment.

“But that is not what the opinion says and I am not going to let you get away with saying that,” MacCallum said.

“What the opinion says and it bothers me, is each state will get to decide. Which means the voter goes to the polls and is asked how do you vote on the abortion referendum? I can say this way or that way,” MacCallum continued.

“Over a dozen states have passed laws saying no exceptions. The health of the mother, nothing. No rape, no-” Goodstein began before MacCallum interjected that it will be up to the voters.

MacCallum, Hegseth and Goodstein then began talking over one another, with Goodstein saying “Martha’s question is that a way to reach independents. The answer is they are freaked out at the notion that those laws-” (RELATED: CNN Anchor Wonders Out Loud If Biden Shot Himself In The Foot With ‘MAGA Crowd’ Comment)

“No, no they are freaked out you’re a party of defund the police, the party of open borders, the open party-” Hegseth cut in.

“And you’re the party of bashing in police on the Capitol grounds,” Goodstein fired back as MacCallum tried to calm the situation down.

“It’s not fair. Nobody wants to see,” MacCallum began as Hegseth and Goodstein kept going. “Stop, stop, okay. We’re like normal people. Okay? We don’t want – nobody wants to see a policeman’s head bashed in.”

“Whether it’s at the Capitol, I don’t want to see police officers in Minneapolis chased out of their own precinct and driven away from their own precinct,” she continued.

“We have a fair forum here. I’m going to keep that because I want to see – when it comes time to vote, I want to see what independents actually do,” she continued.