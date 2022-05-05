Queen Elizabeth To Bail On Major Summer Events

Members of the Royal family will stand in for Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace’s traditional summer garden parties this year.

The Queen, who recently turned 96, has been suffering from mobility problems and has chosen to cut back on several engagements this year, according to the BBC. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the exact royals who will attend in her place will be confirmed at a later date, the outlet continued.

More than 30,000 people are typically invited to royal garden parties at Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the BBC reported. The first three garden parties take place in May, with another scheduled for June.

This will be the first time that members of the public will be invited to the parties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBC continued. (RELATED: Harry And Meghan Visit The Queen For The First Time After Ditching The Royals)

This the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, the BBC noted. A series of events will take place across the British Isles to celebrate, including an extended bank holiday weekend and a public concert outside of Buckingham Palace, the outlet reported.

The British monarch recently moved from Buckingham Palace and took up permanent residence at Windsor Castle after spending a majority of the pandemic at the estate. In October 2021, she was hospitalized for a night and spent three months — under doctor’s orders — carrying out light duties and missing other notable events, according to the BBC.