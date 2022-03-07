Queen Elizabeth Set To Leave Buckingham Palace Permanently

Queen Elizabeth II is to move permanently to Windsor Castle after spending two years working from the Berkshire-based estate.

As the £369 million renovations at Buckingham Palace will continue for another five years, the 95-year-old monarch made the decision to remain at Windsor Castle indefinitely, according to The Telegraph. The monarchy’s central headquarters will stay at Buckingham Palace, but all of the Queen’s future engagements will take place either remotely or in-person from Windsor, the outlet continued, noting that the Queen will also attend events outside of the castle grounds when necessary.

The Queen has lived at Buckingham Palace for almost the entirety of her 70-year reign, using Windsor as a weekend and holiday residence, but has come to prefer living at the castle, reported The Times. She initially moved into Windsor to isolate herself with her late-husband the Duke of Edinburgh when the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to The Times.

Liza Minnelli has outlived Buckingham Palace as the permanent home of Queen Elizabeth. The monarch will now make Windsor Castle her official residence. pic.twitter.com/sz97aGg1Xs — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) March 6, 2022

“Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense,” royal author and deputy lord lieutenant of Berkshire, Hugo Vickers, told The Times. (RELATED: ‘So Who’s On Drugs Here’: Here Are 17 Of Prince Philip’s Most ‘Based’ Quotes)

Her decision to move from Buckingham Palace was made after a series of health scares over the course of the last year, reported the New York Post. The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 in February, along with a number of others at Windsor Castle.