Police Seize Voting Machine During Investigation Into 2020 Election Breaches

Michigan State Police seized a voting machine tabulator April 29 and plan to expand its investigation into breaches of voting machine data related to the 2020 presidential election.

The agency opened an investigation into voting machine breaches in February after learning that an unnamed third party was granted access to the vote tabulator components and underlying technology in one Michigan county, according to CNN. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told the outlet that his department is expanding the investigation into more counties after they were notified of additional breaches.

Carroll reportedly told the outlet that the breaches did not affect the results of the 2020 election as they allegedly occurred after the election was over. (RELATED: McEnany: How Can Biden Run For A Second Term If He Needs The Easter Bunny To Save Him From Reporters)

Looks like LA Democrats are up to no good. What’s new? https://t.co/nCx1EO43ZT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Stories related to voting machines and instances of voting machine irregularities have occurred across the country following the 2020 presidential election, CNN continued. In Maricopa County, Arizona, all voting machines used in 2020 were replaced due to concerns over security and integrity. Democratic election attorney Marc Elias argued in 2021 that faulty voting machines could have misread thousands of votes in a House election in upstate New York.

Voting technology companies have filed defamation complaints against major news networks over their coverage of the 2020 election. Broadcasters were accused of spreading disinformation about how the machines changed votes, handing victory to President Joe Biden instead of former President Donald Trump.