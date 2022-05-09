Liberal Actress Busy Philipps Gushes On ‘The View’ Over Her 13-Year-Old Making Pro-Abortion TikToks

Actress Busy Philipps gushed about her teen daughter making pro-abortion TikTok videos while speaking Monday on “The View.”

Philipps was asked what she’s learned about herself through motherhood.

“I mean, so many things, but that every cliche is true, that it just all goes too fast, and I can’t believe that I have an almost 14-year-old who is, you know, making TikToks about reproductive rights,” Phillips said. “I’ve taught that kid well, and an 8-year-old who’s, who’s, you know, making edits where, that are comical.”

“I mean, to me, I understand now, my mom saying that I’ll always be her baby, because they’re my babies when I look at them.”

Co-host Joy Reid then asked Philipps about her reaction to the Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

WATCH:

“I had the opportunity to speak before Congress in 2019 about the abortion that I had in Arizona, my home state, when I was 15-years-old,” Philipps began. “Arizona is one of the states that possibly could completely overturn Roe and make abortion impossible to get for women in that state. I think it’s unconscionable. I know that’s a word that people have been throwing around, but just to give some context for the people that watch your show, you know, 1 in 4 women will have an abortion before they exit their childbearing years. I’m one of those people.”

“There’s no good reason or bad reason for having an abortion. There’s only the abortion care that you need.”

“We need to stop qualifying experiences of women and understand that what happens in our bodies is put to us and our doctors, and our God, not yours,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Squeamish In Their Defense Of Abortion’: John Oliver Says Obama, Clinton And Democrats Didn’t Do Enough)

A draft majority opinion leaked to Politico appears to show the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”