‘Democrats Don’t Understand!’: Scarborough Tears Into Schumer

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore into Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats on Monday about their alleged inability to pass a bill protecting abortion.

Scarborough first criticized the draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade, claiming the opinion would then also undermine the “constitutional foundation” other rights, such as the right to interracial marriage and contraceptives, were built on.

“My only question is, going back to Schumer, why don’t you get a bipartisan vote?” Scarborough asked. “Democrats don’t understand; they don’t understand. So you can’t get 100% of what you want. You can’t get 80% of what you want. Maybe get 60% of what you want, so you can say, ‘We have a bipartisan bill.'”

“It’s just like the Electoral Count Act, which desperately needs to be passed,” Scarborough continued. “Democratic leaders [say], ‘No, we’re not going to do it cause we can’t get the whole loaf.'” (RELATED: ‘It Was A Fanatical Law Clerk On The Right’: Joe Scarborough Claims Without Any Evidence Conservative Clerk Leaked Draft Opinion)

“It’s time these people wake up! Take the wins you can get! And if you got a bipartisan bill on abortion rights, you take it, even if it is 60% of what you want. Because then you can say, ‘We have a bipartisan group of senators, a majority, a bipartisan majority saying that what the Supreme Court is thinking about doing it wrong!'”

“That is a powerful message to send that I don’t think the Democrats quite know how to get to,” he concluded.

A draft majority opinion leaked to Politico indicates the court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”