‘Unless Somebody Drops Dead, This Is Going To Happen’: Abortion Activists Protest At Alito’s House

Protestors marched to Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s house Monday night to express their disdain with his draft opinion striking down the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The protestors, which were organized by a group called Shut Down DC, were hoping to urge the Supreme Court justice to change his position, arguing that if his draft opinion is issued, abortion will be outlawed and additional rights of women would be threatened.

One protestor, Nadine Seiler, told the Daily Caller News Foundation she was in attendance to let Alito and his colleagues “know that we are mad as hell.”

“Unless somebody drops dead, this is going to happen in June,” Seiler said.

The Supreme Court’s initial majority opinion, which isn’t final and is subject to change, showed that Alito believed that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

One man named Mark who was walking with the group told the DCNF the issue of abortion is personal to him. (RELATED: ‘We Will Fight Back’: Protesters Descend On Justice Alito’s House)

“As a paramedic I used to respond to women who were aborting their own kids. My own mother has had an abortion, so I recognize that it was a tough decision for her and I just see it as a violation of rights,” he said.

The protestors also believed that overturning Roe v. Wade would lead to other key issues being overturned.

“I’m here because I care about maintaining the rights that we have in this country. We’re told that this is a free country and for almost my entire life, much less the last decade, it’s almost seemed like an illusion that can just be snatched away by some people who are given these lifetime appointments to just shape the law of the land indefinitely,” a protestor named Addison told the DCNF.

“As soon as they start coming for reproductive rights, the next thing is gonna be marriage equality rights, education rights … the ladder just goes down indefinitely and they’ll continue taking until we stand up and we say we’re not gonna take that sh*t anymore,” they said.

The potential decision would also “criminalize” women, Seiler explained.

“I am here today because [of] our rights as women. We have always been second class citizens, but now they’re criminalizing us. And part of it is because they want to criminalize us so that [they] give us felonies so that we don’t vote. So it all comes down to patriarchy,” Seiler said.

“This is a slippery slope. Right now, we heard that they have a draft on abortion, but their people have already started bans on IUDs and criminalizing women for using IUDs and Plan B. So, their first work into birth control, so the next thing is trans rights, LGBT rights, marriage equality, and then they’re coming for me, civil rights,” she added.

