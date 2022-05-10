‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Presses Beto O’Rourke On Whether Abortion Should Be Allowed At 9 Months

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke dodged a question on “The View” Tuesday on whether restrictions should be imposed on late-term abortions.

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin cited a House bill pushed by congressional Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade with the intent of legalizing a woman’s ability to obtain an abortion up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks gestation. She then asked the former representative whether he would support any restriction on abortion, such as the third trimester.

O’Rourke said the Democrat-led law is “theoretical” and unlikely to pass since there are not 60 votes in the Senate to override a filibuster.

“But what is not theoretical and what is happening the state of Texas is a total abortion ban, that so-called trigger law, that goes into effect in Texas 30 days after this decision is finally rendered, we think sometime this summer,” O’Rourke said. “That will mean that no one in the state of Texas beginning at conception will be able to make her own decisions about her own body or her own future.”

“This is not about life, if it were about life, the governor would do something about our foster care system in Texas,” he continued.

“I do want to press further,” Griffin continued. “Because you’re a progressive hero, there’s so many people around the country who admire you and your leadership. Do you believe in any limitations on abortion, whether it’s the third trimester or up even until the final months, 9 months?” (RELATED: Beto On Third Trimester Abortions: ‘Should Be A Decision That A Woman Makes’)

“I think Roe v. Wade, which we should remind ourselves is still the law of the land today, is the reference point that I would look to and the way I think I can best express this is that I trust women. We should all trust women to make their own decisions that are in their best interest for themselves and their healthcare and for their future. That’s the way it’s been literally my entire life, I’m 49-year-old, will be 50 this year, but that’s the way it should be going forward.”

The Texas legislature passed a so-called trigger law last year intended to ban all abortions except in the case of the mother’s life, and doctors could potentially face life imprisonment and $100,000 fines for performing the procedure, the Texas Tribune reported. The law would take effect 30 days after the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The state passed the Heartbeat Act in 2021 banning abortions passed 6 weeks of pregnancy, which the Supreme Court upheld in a 5-4 decision in September.