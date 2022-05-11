Police Stand Guard As Protesters March On Justices’ Homes

Police stood guard against protesters demonstrating at the homes of Supreme Court justices Wednesday over the court’s signaling it could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh’s private homes became the site of protests Wednesday after a left-wing group announced plans to gather outside the homes of six Conservative justices in response to the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion.

“ANNOUNCING: Walk-by Wednesday, May 11, 2022! At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you’d like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know,” the “Ruth Sent Us” website states. (RELATED: ‘We Will Fight Back’: Protesters Descend On Justice Alito’s House)

Protesters chanted “Keep your religion of my vagina,” and “Pro-life is a lie. You don’t care if people die,” outside Kavanaugh’s home, according to Twitter video posted by journalist Matthew Miller.

A woman is heard telling one of the protesters that the group would be allowed to stay at Kavanaugh’s residence for “a little while.”

Pro-abortion protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh’s house pic.twitter.com/QIYJTerPak — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) May 11, 2022

A wagon being pulled by self-described “proud Antifa scum” had signs accusing Kavanaugh of raping Christine Basely Ford, Miller’s video showed.

“Proud Antifa scum” outside Kavanaugh’s home pic.twitter.com/ANkCLP3HSq — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) May 11, 2022

The pro-abortion activists left Kavanaugh’s house to march on Roberts’ private residence, chanting, “we are not your incubators,” according to Miller’s video.

Protest group now approaches Justice Roberts’ house pic.twitter.com/ZmGk1n2RCu — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) May 11, 2022

One protester is seen asking law enforcement officers guarding Roberts’ home if she had any “recourse” against the driver of a car who allegedly ran over her foot.

Protester says her foot was run over by passing car who honked their horn at the group pic.twitter.com/9Mxpt9BarI — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) May 12, 2022

SCOTUS justices are protected from protests or demonstrations near their private homes that have “the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty,” according to 18 U.S. Code § 1507.

Anyone caught violating this law “shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both,” the federal law states.