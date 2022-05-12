EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr’s Newest Gun-Making ‘Buddy’ Is The Father Of Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama

The grandfather of Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child, Rob Roberts, personally hand delivered a custom gun to Donald Trump Jr., and the pair appear to have a close relationship, pictures reviewed and confirmed by the Daily Caller show.

“Proud to have delivered a custom build to a man that needs no introduction,” Roberts’ May 3 post on his company’s Instagram page, “Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works,” says.

“Good times buddy,” Trump Jr. responded to the post.

Rob Roberts is the father of Lunden Roberts, who proved President Joe Biden’s son is the father of their 3-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts through a paternity test. Hunter Biden has never seen his daughter or expressed any desire to do so, Lunden Roberts’ lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told CNBC. (RELATED: Lunden Roberts Speaks Out About Relationship With Hunter Biden)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works (@robrobertscustomgunworks)

Rob Roberts is also seen in a picture with Trump Jr. visiting “Freedom Farms” May 2, a 2,000-acre hunting retreat in the hills of Tennessee owned by Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts.

“Hell yea baby,” Trump Jr. commented.

Rob Roberts’ custom gun company shows the American flag and a thin blue line flag on its website, and says “We proudly support our military personnel and law enforcement officers.”

He has posted footage of Lunden Roberts shooting a gun in the past, with the caption “Rob Roberts’ daughter Lunden trying her luck with 500 S&W. Great shot! Lots of recoil!!!! Our girls can handle big guns.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works (@robrobertscustomgunworks)

Hunter Biden initially denied knowing Lunden Roberts, who was reportedly working at his firm around the time she got pregnant in December of 2017, according to the Daily Mail. Hunter Biden was still in a relationship with his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, according to the outlet.

“​It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman in Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine. I had no recollection of our encounter. That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for,” Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir “Beautiful Things,” according to the New York Post.

Hunter Biden married his second wife Melissa Cohen Biden in 2019 six days after they met, according to ABC News, and the pair now shares a 2-year-old son Beau Biden, named after Hunter Biden’s late brother.

Rob Roberts spoke out about gun rights in a 2020 post, urging people to go out and vote.

“God Bless the USA! Here at RRCGW we strongly advise you to get out and vote this year. This year is not so much about the President as it is crucial to vote for every office on every level of government. Like it or not, GUNS and People with ability to use them is what has given you the Freedom that you have and the Protection that you have been given. And for those of you that don’t believe that, then don’t call me when the wolves come howling at your door. Pick up a protest sign and start swatting at them!” the post read.

Joe Biden has never publicly accepted Navy Joan Roberts to be his grandchild. He and first lady Jill Biden hung Christmas stockings for their six grandchildren in 2021 at the White House but did not include her, according to Today.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Biden about his new grandchild in 2019, leading to a tense exchange.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Doocy asked.

“No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment,” Biden said.

“Only you would ask that,” Biden added. “You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

Trump Jr, Rob Roberts and Lunden Roberts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.