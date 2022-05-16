‘All Of It Is Poison’: Tucker Carlson Warns Political Leaders Will Use ‘Race Politics’ To ‘Make Us Hate Each Other’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson warned Monday of the potential “destruction” political leaders will cause by pushing “race politics.”

Carlson said Democrats created a “coordinated campaign” to blame the Saturday shooting in Buffalo, New York, on their political opponents, and are using it to justify the restriction of “hate speech” to silence anyone who disagrees with them politically.

“Professional Democrats had begun a coordinated campaign to blame those murders on their political opponents. ‘They did it,’ they said immediately. Payton Gendron was the heir to Donald Trump, they told us. Trumpism committed mass murder in Buffalo. And for that reason, it followed logically, we must suspend the First Amendment. … So what is hate speech? Well, it’s speech that our leaders hate. So, because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud.”

The Daily Caller co-founder then pointed to President Joe Biden’s planned visit to the shooting location Tuesday, alleging the president will likely “attack” the Republican Party when addressing the incident that killed 10 people. Carlson read a report by Politico alleging Biden told his aides he views the Republican Party as “an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.”

“People who disagree with Joe Biden, according to Joe Biden, are now [an] ‘existential threat to the nation’ like al Qaeda or climate change. A threat that by definition is so profound we must declare war upon it if we’re to survive. Now, keep in mind, this threat that Biden is referring to is you. He’s talking about his fellow Americans. No president has ever spoken like this, ever.”

Carlson then warned that Biden will use race politics to his political advantage while addressing the shooting that “dehumanizes” people and erases the primary focus on “initiative and decency.” (RELATED: ‘It Infuriates Me!’: Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Media Blaming Tucker Carlson For Buffalo Shooting)

“But the most painful and destructive of all, Biden is likely use racial wounds in order to make his point,” he continued. “There is no behavior worse than this. All race politics is bad, no matter what flavor those politics happen to be. No race politics is better than any other. All of it is poison. Race politics subsumes the individual into the group. It erases people, it dehumanizes them.”

“Race politics always makes us hate each other and always in a very predictable way,” Carlson added.

Carlson further noted it is race politics that leads to the emergence of “white identity politics,” for which political leaders only have themselves to blame.

“Race politics always leads to violence and death,” Carlson said. He cited identity politics as the leading cause of genocide that killed approximately 800,000 people in Rwanda. He said the U.S. should emulate Rwanda’s response by eliminating the focus on racial identifications and instead form a “colorblind meritocracy.”

“There is only one answer to rising racial tension, and that’s to de-escalate,” he said. “We have a moral duty to do this because all people have equal, moral value no matter what they look like. All lives matter, period. That’s not the determination of the U.S. government, that’s the determination of God and it’s true.”

The host concluded saying the nation’s political leaders are leading Americans down the path of “destruction” by blocking the ability to move toward a meritocracy.