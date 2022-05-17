‘You Hurl Juvenile Insults’: Crenshaw Responds To Tucker’s ‘Eyepatch McCain’ Comment

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson after Carlson called him “eyepatch McCain” on Monday night.

Carlson first criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who said NATO expansion would be beneficial. Carlson then insinuated Kyiv, might not be as dangerous as Republicans and Democrats want Americans to believe while playing a video of McConnell visiting the area.

“You may be wondering, how do you walk around a war zone like that? Isn’t it dangerous? We don’t know the answer,” Carlson asked. “It’s certainly interesting.”

Carlson said Americans may be confused as to why Congress is so worried about Ukraine when there is a baby formula shortage, gas prices are through the roof and the economy is “declining rapidly.”

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula?” Carlson said. “According to Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, or really any questions at all, thinking you are a citizen, makes you ‘pro-Russia.'”

Carlson then played a recent clip between Crenshaw and Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, during which Crenshaw slammed Republicans who do not support arming Ukraine as “pro-Russia.” Crenshaw also claimed that $40 billion in aid the U.S. would give to Ukraine wouldn’t be useful in solving the baby formula issue in the states because it’s “not a money issue it’s a manufacturing issue.”

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard then joined the show, with both Gabbard and Carlson arguing Congress should not rush aid to Ukraine or expand NATO.

“There is no imminent threat, or even long-term threat of Russia invading Finland or Sweden,” Gabbard said. “Russia can barely hold on to a very small sliver of Ukraine right now.”

Carlson then jumped in to criticize Crenshaw once more. (RELATED: ‘Recipe For Disaster’: Rand Paul Defends Blocking Ukraine Military Aid Package, Takes Shot At John McCain)

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as ‘pro-Russia’.”

Crenshaw called the comment a “juvenile” insult in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“You hurl juvenile insults when you know you’ve lost the debate. I stand by every word I said in my interview with Trey Gowdy.”

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul stymied efforts by the Senate to pass a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Paul blocked the vote Thursday because he wants the aid bill’s language to be changed so that it requires an inspector general to oversee spending in Ukraine.

“We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy,” Paul said.

Paul later told Daily Caller editorial director and WMAL host Vince Coglianese that while the U.S. can support Ukraine, the nation has been rocked by corruption for a decade.