Actor Lil Meech Arrested For Grand Theft

Police arrested Lil Meech from the hit show “Black Mafia Family” on two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud, after he allegedly stole a $250,000 Richard Mille watch March 14.

Lil Meech reportedly entered Miami’s Haimov Jewelers in February and gave them his $80,000 Rolex as a down payment for a Richard Mille watch. He failed to pay the remaining $200,000 and has allegedly kept the watch in his possession, according to TMZ.

Lil Meech was cast by 50 Cent to play the role of his father on the show, and has been one of the leading actors on his team, according to TMZ.

Lil Meech’s legal woes didn’t end there. He was also accused of trying to swap the watch he owed money on for a different Richard Mille model at an entirely different store, according to TMZ. The actor managed to make bail on the same day he was arrested, but the situation is far from being resolved. (RELATED: Former Yale Employee Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Allegedly Stole Over $40 Million In Equipment)

Lil Meech has remained tight-lipped about the incident, and hasn’t spoken publicly about the charges he’s facing, but has just made a return to social media wearing a whole lot of bling around his neck, as seen in a variety of images on Instagram. The newly surfaced images show the actor posing in casual attire while sporting quite a few pieces of oversized jewelry, suggesting that he’s moving forward without his legal battle holding him back.

“Black Mafia Family” is executive produced by 50 Cent, and he was actively involved in selecting the actors for this series. In addition to selecting Lil Meech, 50 Cent also signed on Eminem for a cameo appearance, and enlisted Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony in the spring of 2021, adding them to his already star-studded team, according to Deadline.

The series follows the real life crime story of two Detroit brothers, named “Big Meech” Flenory and “Southwest T” Flenory, who established a grassroots crime family that expanded to become one of extreme power and prominence, according to Entertainment Weekly.

There’s no word yet as to whether or not Lil Meech will be rejoining “Black Mafia Family” when filming resumes in Atlanta, according to TMZ.