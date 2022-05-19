REPORT: Man Claims He’s Been Threatened With A Fine For Anti-Biden Bumper Sticker

A Henderson, Nevada, resident claimed his homeowner’s association (HOA) threatened to fine him for displaying a “Let’s Go, Brandon” bumper sticker on his pickup truck.

The homeowner’s association reportedly told Chris, whose last name is unknown, that the bumper sticker is an offensive trader activity, according to Fox 5-KVVU-TV. Chris, who lives in the Central Park Estates neighborhood, told the outlet the HOA violated his freedom of speech.

“It makes me feel upset,” he said. “I am a veteran. I did take an oath to this country. I believe freedom of speech should be everywhere. They say it is an obnoxious trader activity which in my mind is more setting up a lemonade stand as a trader activity. This is just a sticker on a vehicle.”

The HOA sent a letter telling Chris he will be fined $100 if he did not remove the bumper sticker by Friday, the outlet reported. To avoid the fine, he currently backs his truck into his driveway and removes the vehicle’s hatch. (RELATED: Twitter Mob Freaks Out Over Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,’ Compares Him To ISIS)

“It doesn’t matter what your opinion is,” he continued. “Everyone should be able to express it without somebody getting upset. I am hoping they understand it is freedom of speech and they let me put it back on.”

The HOA allows residents to display one political sign in their front yard during election season, the outlet reported. The anti-Biden bumper sticker remained on the truck past the 2020 election, causing the HOA to threaten to take Chris to court.

The HOA told Fox 5 that it did not have a comment.

The phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon” became a national phenomenon among conservatives after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed an audience chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” were cheering “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown in October 2021. The chant has since been code for smearing Biden.

A flight attendant reportedly kicked off plane passenger Ryan Salo in March for wearing a “Let’s Go, Brandon” mask.