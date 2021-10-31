Twitter Mob Freaks Out Over Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,’ Compares Him To ISIS

Twitter users angrily responded to a Southwest pilot saying “Let’s Go, Brandon” to passengers by comparing him to ISIS and calling for him to be fired Saturday and Sunday.

“As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthWestAir pilot to say ‘Long live ISIS’ before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours,” former FBI Special Agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa posted Saturday night.

“ISIS didn’t run planes into buildings. They didn’t even exist in 2001. MAGA did attack the Capitol, attempt to overthrow the government of the United States, and threaten to hang the Vice President. So,” Rangappa continued.

The Southwest Airlines pilot ended his intercom address to passengers with the popular anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon” on a Friday flight from Houston, Texas to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The notable chant became a national sensation after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast attempted to cover up the crowd’s “F*ck Joe Biden” chants by claiming that they were chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at an Oct. 2 race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

“Let me be clear @SouthwestAir we need a firing right now of the pilot who thought he was going to disrespect the @potus while being paid by you. Figure it out. #BoycottSWAirlines,” former Congressional candidate Regina Marston tweeted Saturday.

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem said the passengers should file a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration so the airline addresses the issue. (RELATED: Fans Hang ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Banner During Game 2 Of The World Series)

“If @SouthwestAir doesn’t do anything, every passenger on that flight has standing to file a complaint with the @FAANews and they should do so” Kayyem tweeted. “Southwest will then be compelled to investigate or defend him. Have fun with that. No messing around in the air. Bright line rule.”

In response to the incident, Southwest Airlines released a statement saying that the airline “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable and respectful environment.” They stated that they do not condone “divisive or offensive” language from their employees.