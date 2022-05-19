US

Garland Finally Condemns Threats Against Supreme Court Justices Amid Roe Leak

Attorney General Merrick Garland listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The event was held to highlight state and local leaders who are investing in American Rescue Plan funding to improve community safety. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Kendall Tietz Education Reporter
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland finally condemned the threats that conservative Supreme Court justices have experienced since the leak of the Roe V. Wade draft opinion in remarks Wednesday.

Garland met with federal law enforcement officials, including U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley and Supreme Court Police Chief Paul Coleman, on Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice press release. In response to the threats and violence, Garland said authorities plan to “take all appropriate actions to further enhance the security of justices and the court.”

Pro-abortion activists have protested at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices since the leaked opinion was made public. Threats from protestors, which conservatives have criticized as attempts at intimidation, have prompted safety and security concerns.

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Garland said, according to a press release. “I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not – we cannot – allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life.”

A woman takes part in a rally in support of abortion rights in the US in Paris, on May 15, 2022. - Thousands of activists took the streets across the United States in reaction to a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court's conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location,” Garland added.

The Senate unanimously passed a security bill on May 9 to provide around-the-clock police protection to the Supreme Court justices’ and their families. (RELATED: Biden Admin Plans To Roll Back Trump-Era Free Speech Protections In Education)

The Department of Justice did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

