Garland Finally Condemns Threats Against Supreme Court Justices Amid Roe Leak

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland finally condemned the threats that conservative Supreme Court justices have experienced since the leak of the Roe V. Wade draft opinion in remarks Wednesday.

Garland met with federal law enforcement officials, including U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley and Supreme Court Police Chief Paul Coleman, on Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice press release. In response to the threats and violence, Garland said authorities plan to “take all appropriate actions to further enhance the security of justices and the court.”

Pro-abortion activists have protested at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices since the leaked opinion was made public. Threats from protestors, which conservatives have criticized as attempts at intimidation, have prompted safety and security concerns.

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Garland said, according to a press release. “I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not – we cannot – allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life.”

“The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location,” Garland added.

The Senate unanimously passed a security bill on May 9 to provide around-the-clock police protection to the Supreme Court justices’ and their families. (RELATED: Biden Admin Plans To Roll Back Trump-Era Free Speech Protections In Education)

The Department of Justice did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.