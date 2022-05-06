Law Enforcement Prepare For Violence In The Wake Of Unrest Surrounding Reported Roe v. Wade Decision

Law enforcement are preparing for potential violence to erupt over the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion, Politico reported Thursday.

Over 150 officials across the U.S., including state and local authorities and officials of the FBI and Department of Justice, joined a call hosted by the National Fusion Center Association addressing concerns that protesters and counter-protesters may clash in the wake of unrest regarding the reported decision set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the outlet reported.

Concerns have circulated regarding the safety of the justices after the Justice Department warned that the U.S. Marshals do not have the resources to protect them, the outlet reported.

The officials during Wednesday’s call focused on addressing threat trends in order to prevent any violence from breaking out, according to Politico. No specific threats were raised during the meeting.

Pro-abortion advocates reportedly vandalized a crisis pregnancy center in Portland, Oregon on Monday after reports of the decision leaked to the public, LiveAction reported. A left-wing group called “Ruth Sent Us” published the addresses of the six conservative justices on the Court calling to protest their so-called “extremism” at their homes. (RELATED: ‘Despicable And Disgusting’: Protester Calls On Elizabeth Warren To ‘Repent’ For Abortion Stance)

The FBI detailed how abortion-related extremism has led to violence in the past, citing that eleven murders had taken place by “pro-life extremists” since 1993, Politico reported. A bulletin released by Neo-Nazis on May 5 called for abortion clinics to be bombed.

“A neo-Nazi channel responding to the leaked Supreme Court draft signaling an overturn of Roe v. Wade posted a previously circulated pro-life graphic calling to ‘bomb’ reproductive healthcare clinics and to ‘kill’ pro-choice individuals,” the bulletin said, according to Politico.

Demonstrators recently vandalized the Archdiocese of Denver by writing the words “Abortion Saves Lives” with red spray paint. Rioters also reportedly threw rocks at police officers, causing one hospitalization.

Fears of violence and increased tensions led security to build a 8-foot barrier alongside the Court on Thursday, NBC 4 Washington reported.