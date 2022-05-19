REPORT: Flavor Flav Discovers He Has 3-Year-Old Son

Flavor Flav has reportedly learned that he has a son with his former manager, Kate Gammell. The news came a bit late, as the child, Jordan, is already 3 years old.

The rapper recently went through the formal process of paternity testing before accepting the little boy as his own, according to a TMZ report published early Thursday. The little boy has been enjoying lots of time with his famous dad lately. The child’s grandparents, Barry and Parchi, reportedly indicated that Flavor Flav has been teaching Jordan how to play the drums. They have also indicated that Flavor Flav has been talking to Kate about changing Jordan’s last name to “Drayton,” now that his lineage has been confirmed, according to TMZ.

Flavor Flav has plenty of experience as a father, and has 7 other children of his own. He has fathered three children with Karen Ross, three kids with Angie Parker, and one with Elizabeth Trujillo, according to Hollywood Life. (RELATED: Feds Reportedly Subpoena Hunter Biden Paternity Documents Amid Investigation Into Tax Affairs) Jordan is Flavor Flav’s eighth child, and by all accounts, it seems he is really stepping up to the plate, according to TMZ. The rapper has reportedly established a custody arrangement with Gammell and made arrangements for child support as well.

Gammell and Flavor Flav have already filed legal documents to officially execute the arrangements they’ve settled on together and are expected to attend a hearing later in the year, according to TMZ.