Woman In Florida Rammed Into Police Officers, Knocked Over Truck, Throws Rubber Snake At Officers

A woman in Martin County, Florida, was arrested after she fled from police, hit several vehicles, and threw a fake snake at police officers who were trying to detain her.

The woman, who suffers from mental health problems, was not the original target of police Wednesday, according to WPTV.

“Ironically, the motor unit flipped his blue lights on to stop another vehicle and he saw this truck, who he had not focused on, took off at a high rate of speed,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

#BREAKING: Woman leads Martin County deputies on chase, throws rubber snake at them, authorities say https://t.co/xXzTY2j6Vb pic.twitter.com/j71a5GhOGk — WPTV (@WPTV) May 18, 2022



After the suspect sped away in her truck when she noticed police cars nearby, she hit a deputy on a motorcycle intentionally, struck a police car and knocked a truck over with three people inside, WPTV reported.

“When that deputy was first coming up to the pickup truck, she intentionally swerved into his lane, nearly causing a head-on collision,” Snyder said.

Three people were reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No police officers were injured. (RELATED: Man Arrested With Truck Full Of Guns, Drugs And A Baby Alligator)

(Video provided by WPTV 5 News)

The chase lasted about 5 miles, according to WPLG News.

When officers finally had the unidentified woman surrounded, she threw what first appeared to be a live snake at them. It ended up being a rubber snake.

The officers reportedly fired a taser to subdue her and subsequently took her into custody.