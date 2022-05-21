Former NFL Player And College Football Coach Calvin Magee Dies At The Age OF 59

Former NFL player Calvin Magee has died.

Jacksonville State University, where Magee was the offensive coordinator at, announced his death at the age of 59 Friday. The school didn't specify the cause of death.

Prior to coaching at JSU, Magee spent time at multiple major programs and played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

JSU mourns the loss of beloved @JSUGamecockFB Offensive Coordinator Calvin Magee. Story – https://t.co/9QgTT6ZCCZ pic.twitter.com/dr7SLYJhn2 — Jacksonville State Athletics (@JSUGamecocks) May 20, 2022

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez released the following statement following Magee’s death:

Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee. Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family – wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother.

This is obviously an incredibly sad situation, and there’s not much else that really can be said about it. While 59 isn’t a young age, it’s definitely not an age you expect to hear about someone dying at.

As I always say, death is hard, but it’s especially hard when someone goes too soon.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wildcat Coach Calvin Magee. Sending hugs and our most sincere condolences to the Magee family. pic.twitter.com/WnL1jphYb7 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 20, 2022

Add in the fact that Magee was a very notable name and successful coach and player in the world of football, and there’s no question this one is going to sting.

Honestly, news like this is just awful and I truly wish I didn’t have to bring it to you guys.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Magee’s family and friends during this incredibly sad and heartbreaking time.