REPORT: FDA Seizes Baby Formula From Europe As Biden Claims Victory Over Imports

The U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly been restricting certain baby formula from Europe. President Joe Biden claimed victory Friday for setting up shipments of the product from Germany.

European baby formula brands such as Hipp, Holle and Kendamil are not registered with the FDA, so it is unclear whether they will be permitted in the U.S, according to the Wall Street Journal. Such brands, while meeting much of the nutrient levels demanded by the FDA, do not meet the standard for FDA labeling, and few have preparation instructions written in English, the WSJ continued.

There is also no explicit system in place for non-FDA approved formula manufacturers to issue a recall of products in the U.S., the WSJ reported. The FDA has cracked down on European formula in the past, with one mother reporting that she lost $700 of her baby’s food, which was destroyed at the border during the middle of the current crisis, the outlet continued.

Overall, the FDA’s stated concerns are linked to transportation of the products, non-English labeling, scoop sizes, recall alerts, and storage safety, the WSJ wrote. (RELATED: New York City Declares State Of Emergency Over Baby Formula Shortages)

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase supplies for formula, Reuters reported.

“The Secretary of Defense ordered today the first flights supporting Operation Fly Formula. Due to the urgency of the situation, these flights will comprise U.S. military aircraft and will depart Ramstein Air Base in Germany this weekend,” White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner posted on Twitter.

I’m in Indianapolis, where the first shipment of formula brought to the United States under Operation Fly Formula arrived this morning. This shipment of formula serves a critical medical purpose and will help infants with specific dietary needs requiring specialized formula. pic.twitter.com/BIrTfSo0X5 — Secretary Tom Vilsack (@SecVilsack) May 22, 2022

Around 130 pallets of Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula was sent to Indianapolis, according to Reuters. Photographs of the pallets arriving in the U.S. were shared on Twitter, but it is unclear if and when they will reach American shelves.