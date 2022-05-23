New York City Declares State Of Emergency Over Baby Formula Shortages

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Sunday over the nationwide shortages of infant and baby formula.

Retailers are rationing the amount of formula customers can purchase in response to the national shortage. Along with an average price increase of 18% for the country’s most popular baby formula, many states are seeing between 31% to 50% of the product completely out of stock. (RELATED: Biden Invokes Defense Production Act Amid Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage)

Adams signed an emergency executive order Sunday to empower the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to stop companies from price gouging for formula, according to CNN.

“The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency,” Adams said, according to the outlet.

“This emergency executive order will help us to crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good. Our message to struggling mothers and families is simple: Our city will do everything in its power to assist you during this challenging period,” he continued.

More than 40% of baby formula retailers in and around New York City are completely out of stock, the mayor continued, according to CNN.

CNN contacted a number of retailers in New York City, finding two large supermarkets completely out of stock, with a worker noting that the store is keeping the product “in the back office.”

Prices for various brands and types of formula ranged from $14.49 to $25.99, CNN reported. The Biden administration was aware of the impending baby formula shortage in February, which largely stemmed from a plant in Michigan failing to meet safety standards during production.