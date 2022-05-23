‘Paralyzing Stupidity’: Tucker Carlson Compares ‘Eunuch’ Brian Stelter To Character From Orwell’s ‘1984’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked CNN host Brian Stelter during Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” by comparing him to a character from George Orwell’s “1984.”

Carlson responded to footage of the CNN host decrying conservatives for labeling the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board the “Ministry of Truth,” a reference to Orwell’s novel. He said “eunuch” Stelter was “particularly exercised” by the Board’s former head, Nina Jankowicz, resigning from her position.

“Oh, they’re gonna help people not get tricked by lies on the internet,” Carlson joked. “But we need the mannequin, some 80-year-old guy who can’t even speak a complete sentence [President Joe Biden] to help me figure out what’s real. That’s the eunuch, he has a name, it’s Brian Stelter. That’s his view. He loved the idea of a Ministry of Truth, but why does he like that so much? Well, then it hit us. Brian Stelter is in fact, assuming he’s a real person, basically lifted directly from the pages of 1984, the Orwell novel.”

Carlson then read a passage of the novel describing the character Tom Parsons, a flack for the Ministry of Truth.

“He was a fattish but active man of paralyzing stupidity, a mass of imbecile enthusiasms—one of those completely unquestioning, devoted drudges on whom, more even than on the Though Police, the stability of the Party depended,” the quote read. (RELATED: Mayorkas Says He Was ‘Not Aware’ Of Jankowicz Discrediting Hunter Biden Laptop Story)

“No, we’re not saying that’s a perfect word, for word, for word description of someone who currently has a media analysis show on CNN,” Carlson said. “We’re gonna let you judge, but in case you were wondering, is George Orwell a prophet? Yeah, clearly he was.”

The DHS put a “pause” on the disinformation board Wednesday after Jankowicz’s resignation. The former truth czar came under fire after reports circulated of her spreading misinformation herself, including discrediting Hunter Biden’s laptop story as a “Trump campaign product” in 2020 and claiming the now-debunked Steele dossier was funded by Republicans in a 2017 tweet.