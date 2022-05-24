Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Life With Tourette’s Syndrome

Billie Eilish opened up about her struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome with David Letterman on Friday, during her appearance on the Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

“It’s really weird, I like, haven’t talked about it at all,” Eilish said about her condition, as seen in the video clip posted to TMZ. The discussion about her Tourette’s diagnosis evolved organically, as she experienced a tick in front of Letterman, and he questioned her action.

“What’s goin on, a fly?” Letterman said. Eilish clarified she was “ticking,” and explained her condition. “If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see a lot of ticks,” Eilish said. She went on to describe the various ways she attempts to conceal her ticks through small movements that don’t often catch the attention of onlookers.



“I got diagnosed when I was 11, Eilish said, before explaining how people typically respond when they find out what she’s suffering from. “The most common way that people react to it is they laugh, because they think I’m like trying to be funny,” Eilish said. “I always felt incredibly offended by that.”

Letterman apologized, indicating he had no idea about her condition, and then clarified how he responded when Eilish experienced a tick during the interview.

“I think I’ve said something that pissed you off,” Letterman said. Eilish assured him, the ticks come on their own and explained that she has yet to identify what her triggers are. (RELATED: Will Smith Appears To Get Testy Again, This Time With David Letterman)

Billie Eilish says living with Tourette’s is exhausting, and she’s had her fill with people passing it off as a joke. https://t.co/o7R8Me0oJF — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2022

“I never like don’t tick at all,” revealed Eilish.

She went on to describe the incredible effort she puts into concealing her Tourette’s ticks – a battle that so few people realize she constantly faces. “The main ticks that I do constantly all day long, I wiggle my ear back and forth, and raise my eyebrow, click my jaw, flex my arm here, flex this arm, flex these muscles,” Eilish said, as she pointed to her arms.

These are things you would never notice like if you’re having a conversation with me, but for me they’re very exhausting, Eilish confessed.

Letterman asked Eilish if the ticks ever happened on stage, while all eyes are on her , as she is performing. Eilish declared that she doesn’t suffer Tourette’s ticks when she’s performing live.