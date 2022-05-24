‘That’s Such A Cheap Shot’: Kellyanne Conway And Alyssa Farah Griffin Get Into Heated Exchange Over Supporting Trump

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sparred with the Trump-era director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin on “The View” Tuesday over supporting Trump.

Griffin asked Conway how she is able to defend the former president in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot and if she still believes he could be a good president despite trying to allegedly “overturn our democracy.” Conway responded that she left before Griffin and had not seen her since she “changed.”

“I didn’t change, just to be clear I didn’t change,” Griffin said. “I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump.”

“As we all did,” Conway said. “But I appreciate that, I think there was a lot wrong with the 2020 campaign and I think in addition to that, afterwards. Your former boss, Mark Meadows, who was a terrible chief of staff, the man did not match the moment for a global pandemic or an election campaign.”

“Neither did Donald Trump,” Griffin interjected. Conway then pointed Meadows’ alleged weak handling of the Black Lives Matter protests and riots after the death of George Floyd, saying he “did not match the moment.” (RELATED: Sparks Fly On ‘The View’ When Former Trump Official Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Republicans)

“But do you think that Donald Trump matched the moment?” Griffin pressed.

Conway shifted to Griffin’s original question saying she condemned the Capitol riot live on ABC News. Griffin then pressed that she still supports Trump despite the events that followed the 2020 presidential election.

“But you still support Donald Trump right now,” she interjected.

“Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow that you’ve seen the light and not just your name in lights, that’s not fair,” Conway said.

“That’s such a cheap shot, you’re not answering the question,” Griffin said. “How does a man qualify to be president if he incited—”

“He’s not the president, Joe Biden is,” she responded.

“I know, but you’re talking about maybe a second term. You’ve never denounced Donald Trump when he incited a violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol,” Griffin argued.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interrupted to move on to fellow co-host Joy Behar’s question, where Conway attempted to continue defending her position. Goldberg told her the show would move to commercial break if Conway did not allow Behar to ask her question.