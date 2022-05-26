Biden ‘Won’t Prejudge’ Police Response To Texas School Massacre, Jean-Pierre Says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the administration “won’t prejudge the results” when pressed on the White House’s view of the police’s response in the Texas school shooting.

Authorities say Salvador Rolando Ramos, an 18-year-old in Ulvade, Texas, shot his grandmother Tuesday before traveling to Robb Elementary School, where he was able to enter the building and kill 19 children and two teachers. In the hours and days following the massacre, police have come under scrutiny for inconsistencies in their reporting of what happened on the ground as well as their decision-making while the attack unfolded.

The questions have even prompted a state authorities investigation into the Uvalde Police Department’s response, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre was pressed about whether President Joe Biden backs an investigation into the police’s response. She declined to take a side, simply noting that it’s good to “try to find any lessons we can learn.”

“We’ve been watching the reporting on this. The president has the utmost respect, as you all know, for the men and women of law enforcement,” Jean-Pierre said. “I know that right now authorities are working to piece together more details of what happened in Ulvade, so we won’t prejudge the results from here at this time.”

“It is always a good idea to look back and try to find any lessons we can learn, especially from tragedies like this, so that we can prevent them from moving forward, including law enforcement response,” she added. (RELATED: Witnesses Of Texas School Shooting Begged Police To Go In, Suggested Just Running In Themselves)

Originally, officials on the ground in Texas claimed the shooter first met a school police officer before entering the building. There were claims that the school police officer and the shooter exchanged fire — and claims to the contrary, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the shooter didn’t actually face an encounter with an officer before entering the school, The Post added.

The gunman entered the school at 11:40 a.m., and police reported publicly at 1:06 p.m. that they had the shooter “in Police Custody.” Ramos died after being shot by law enforcement, The Post reported.

Questions remain as to how the shooter managed to be in the school for so long and whether police acted adequately to stop him.