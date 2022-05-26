Police Official Says Uvalde Shooter Did Not Confront Armed Guard, Appears To Have Entered Unlocked Door

The Texas Department of Safety regional director Victor Escalon said during a Wednesday press conference that the Uvalde shooter did not confront an armed officer before entering the school.

Police officials said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was confronted by an armed officer before entering the Robb Elementary School building. Escalon told reporters those reports are inaccurate and appeared to have entered through an unlocked door.

“It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry. Not accurate,” Escalon said. “He walked in unobstructed initially. So from the grandmother’s house to the bar ditch, to the school, into the school, he was not confronted by anybody, to clear the record on that.”

A reporter questioned Escalon on how Ramos was able to enter the building in the middle of the day given that doors are supposed to be locked. (RELATED: Witnesses Of Texas School Shooting Begged Police To Go In, Suggested Just Running In Themselves)

“Right now, during the investigation, it appears it was unlocked. So we’re going to look at that and try to corroborate that as best we can,” he said.

The official also revealed there was not an officer on standby at the time of the shooting, despite reports that school security was present at the time of the shooting.

“Was there a school officer on campus and was that school officer armed?” a reporter asked. “Because that’s what we’ve been told.”

“So, at this time, no,” Escalon answered. “There was not an officer readily available, armed. No … Nothing. I can’t answer that yet. I’ll circle back with you.”

Ramos reportedly bought two AR-15 weapons and 375 rounds of ammunition around the time of his 18th birthday last Monday. The gunman shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face before using her car to arrive at the school. He then entered the building and barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed 2 teachers and 19 children.