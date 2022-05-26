Marco Rubio Hammers The NBA For ‘Politicizing’ Texas School Massacre While Remaining Silent On China

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wasn’t impressed by the NBA’s reaction to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Prior to Miami’s Wednesday night loss in the playoffs to the Celtics, the Heat held a moment of silence for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre and urged fans to call their senators to support gun control. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/8Ycn1uqN0i — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 26, 2022

In response to the Heat’s decision, Rubio tweeted, “The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America.”

The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America pic.twitter.com/VUXpOBbw7j — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 26, 2022

Obviously, we all should be outraged about what happened in Texas after 21 people were murdered by a sick and evil monster. If you’re not upset about innocent people dying, something is wrong with you.

Now, that doesn’t mean you should be out there demanding we give up our rights and freedoms, but you can be upset and still want a rational debate instead of just nonsensical screaming.

However, the NBA has absolutely no platform to stand on when it comes to lecturing Americans on literally anything. The NBA doesn’t use the bathroom in the morning without first asking the CCP in Beijing for permission.

China has committed horrific human rights violations, and the NBA has refused to say a damn thing in support of people oppressed by the CCP.

However, the NBA has no problem lecturing Americans on the need to call your senator to demand gun control. The hypocrisy is sickening.

When the NBA stands up to the genocidal dictatorship in China, I’ll start to take the league seriously on other issues.