EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson Leads Bill To Push Back On WHO Overreach, Ensure Senate’s Power Over Pandemic Treaty

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson introduced legislation Thursday that would push back against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) overreach and ensure the Senate has power over its pandemic treaty.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, titled the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which was spearheaded by Johnson and has 15 cosponsors. The bill mentions the WHO creating an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) and, if passed, would require any agreement produced by the INB to be submitted to the Senate as a treaty in an effort to provide more transparency on the administration.

The lawmakers believe they need to start fighting to prevent the WHO from creating an INB.

“The World Health Organization, along with our federal health agencies, failed miserably in its response to COVID-19. Its failure should not be rewarded with a new international treaty that would increase its power at the expense of American sovereignty. What the WHO does need is greater accountability and transparency,” Johnson told the Daily Caller prior to officially introducing the legislation.

“This bill makes clear to the Biden administration that any new WHO pandemic agreement must be deemed a treaty and submitted to the Senate for ratification. The sovereignty of the United States is not negotiable,” Johnson continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Criticize Pelosi For Saying Trump’s WHO Cuts Are ‘Illegal’)

READ THE BILL HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The bill was cosponsored by Republican Sens. John Barrasso, Mike Braun, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Chuck Grassley, Bill Hagerty, John Hoeven, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Lee, Roger Marshall, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Thom Tillis, and Tommy Tuberville. (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Press WHO On Role In China’s ‘Coronavirus Propaganda Campaign’)

A group of over 50 House Republicans sent a letter Thursday night to Biden calling on his administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and requesting documents and communications between the Biden administration and the agency. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Biden To Withdraw From World Health Organization)

The Daily Caller contacted the WHO about the introduction of the legislation to which they did not immediately respond.