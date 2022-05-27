Netflix Adds Warning About ‘Distressing’ Content In ‘Stranger Things’ After Texas School Massacre

Netflix has added a warning to the new season of “Stranger Things.”

Following the horrific school massacre in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School, the streaming giant added a warning for viewers about “distressing” content in the season four premiere. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Starts Friday On Netflix)

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one,” the warning reads on the screen as soon as you hit play on the fourth season.

I haven’t seen any of the new season of “Stranger Things,” but I did verify that the warning is very real. As soon as you open the premiere, the warning is the first thing you see.

There’s some chatter on Twitter about how it should be taken seriously, and I certainly don’t doubt that.

It’s unfortunate we live in a time with evil monsters who murder defenseless children and that we now have to warn people over the entertainment content they consume.

I truly don’t even have much to say about the situation. We should just be able to enjoy “Stranger Things” without having to think about more than 20 people being murdered by an evil gunman.

Instead, we can’t even escape the news anymore when watching TV. Welcome to the state of America in 2022.

I plan on firing up “Stranger Things” later today, and I plan on completely disconnecting from the rest of the world. I’d encourage you all to do the same. It’s okay to not let terrible news dictate your entire day.