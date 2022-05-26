‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Starts Friday On Netflix

Ladies and gentlemen, “Stranger Things” season four will officially start this Friday.

The first chunk of season four will drop May 27 on Netflix, and that means after nearly three years without a single new episode, “Stranger Things” will officially be back. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Electric Trailer For ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 4)

If that doesn’t have you amped up to run through a wall, I don’t know what to tell you.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge “Stranger Things” fan. I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and I have no problem nerding out over it. If you think I’m ashamed for being a gigantic nerd, you clearly don’t know anything about me.

I also think the fact it’s been three years between seasons three and four is borderline criminal. Yes, I understand that COVID-19 caused major issues with filming, but that doesn’t change the fact the gap was way longer than fans wanted.

The good news is that in less than 24 hours, we’ll officially be back in the ball game with the majority of season four and the rest of season four dropping July 1.

To say I’m pumped up would be one hell of an understatement!

Make sure to check back for my full review once I cruise through the start of season four. Let’s get after it!