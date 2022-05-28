Home That Inspired ‘The Conjuring’ Sold For $1.525 Million

The most haunted house in Rhode Island that inspired a famous horror film franchise was sold for $1.525 million Thursday.

A Boston developer and owner of WonderGroup, Jacqueline Nuñez offered $1.525 million for the house which was over $300,000 more than the asking price of $1.2 million, the Providence Journal reported. The supposedly haunted house served as the inspiration for the supernatural horror film franchise known as “The Conjuring.” (RELATED: Couple lists their house as ‘slightly haunted’)

The 3,109-square-foot house is located at 1677 Round Top Road, and its interior has unique features including fireplaces and wooden cabinetry in the kitchen. It is supposedly home to some otherworldly residents, according to the New York Post.

Jenn and Cory Heinzen bought the house for $439,000 in 2019 and spent four months in the home where they have reportedly experienced plenty of paranormal phenomena including knocks, flashes of light and even a dark, cloaked figure that stood in the doorway of their room and stared at them, the Post reported.

“This is a very personal purchase for me,” Nuñez said, according to the New York Post. She added by saying that she bought the home believing that it could be a way for people to communicate with the dead.

Nuñez plans on turning the home into a learning center and hosting events with the house’s original owners, the Perron family, the Post reported. Andrea Perron, 63, said that she and her family had supernatural experiences in the house while living there between 1971 and 1980.

The Perron family allegedly saw Andrea’s mother Carolyn levitating in her chair before being thrown 20 feet from it, according to the New York Post. The children have allegedly seen apparitions, a broom moving by itself; they have smelled the stench of rotting flesh, and one of the children was slapped by an unseen force.

“The Conjuring” is the fictional portrayal of the Perron family’s supernatural experiences and the work of famed paranormal investigators and occultists, Ed and Lorraine Warren.