ANALYSIS: There’s A $10 Trillion Behemoth That’s Hellbent On Forcing America To Be Woke

Larry Fink, the founder and chief executive of the $10 trillion investment firm Blackrock, is using his organization’s massive financial power to pressure American companies to run their businesses in compliance with Leftist racial quotas, environmental policies and other woke ambitions.

Blackrock is growing in power and influence among Democrat administrations, even outpacing Goldman Sach’s influence in the government. For instance, the current director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration, Brian Deese, is a former BlackRock executive, and also served as an advisor in Barack Obama’s White House. He replaced former president and COO of Goldman Sach Gary Cohn in the role. The current United States deputy secretary of the treasury was the first president of the Obama Foundation and worked as a senior advisor for Blackrock as well as interim chief of staff for Fink himself. The outsized political influence which Blackrock enjoys is the result of the careful calculation on Fink’s part.