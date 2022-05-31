‘Ozark’ Dominates The Streaming Ratings With Final Episodes

The final episodes of “Ozark” dominated the streaming ratings.

For the week of April 25-May 1, the final episodes of the hit money laundering show with Jason Bateman were watched for 2.58 billion minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s worth noting that part two of the final episode was released April 29, which means those minutes were generated in just a couple days. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Ending Shocks Fans With Multiple Major Deaths)

Netflix Releases Chilling ‘Farewell’ To ‘Ozark’ https://t.co/63vFyapN5G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

“Ozark” being watched for 2.58 billion minutes was more than triple “Cocomelon” in the second spot with 767 million minutes, according to the same report.

‘Ozark’ Ending Shocks Fans With Multiple Major Deaths https://t.co/cPp17jvHBF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2022

I’m not surprised at all that “Ozark” dominated absolutely everything else in the streaming world for its final episodes. It’s one of the best shows ever made, and fans were eager to find out how the story of the Byrde family would end.

It’s very rare that you have a show that captivates the nation and takes it by storm, but that’s exactly what the Netflix hit did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

It goes to show that when you create something that is actually entertaining instead of woke garbage, fans and the market respond!

It turns out that people will watch in overwhelming numbers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Also, if you haven’t finished watching “Ozark” or haven’t even started, there’s never been a better time than right now! Fire it up and enjoy! You can thank me later.