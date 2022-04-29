The Final Episodes Of ‘Ozark’ Are Officially Out On Netflix

The end of “Ozark” has finally hit Netflix.

Part two of season four of the hit show with Jason Bateman was released Friday morning, and it’s time for millions of fans to find out how the saga will end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for the final seven episodes of the series. It’s been a long time coming, and after years of an amazing journey with the Byrde family, it’s time to put a bow on this show.

Admittedly, I have no idea how the series will end, but I expect a lot of major players to die.

After all, after Darlene and Wyatt were killed at the end of season four, part one, the writers made it clear that nobody is safe. All options are on the table.

As a betting man, I’d bet we lose at least one in the group of Marty, Wendy and Ruth. Which one? I have no idea, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the Byrde kids also doesn’t live to see the credits roll.

No matter what happens, I’m ready to roll. I literally cleared my afternoon schedule today just so that I could sit around and watch the end of “Ozark.”

Is that nerdy? You bet it is, and I don’t care one bit. I’m a nerd. Deal with it, folks!

Get your beer on ice, get the popcorn ready and let’s ride! I can’t wait to binge the hell out of these seven episodes and give you all my thoughts ASAP!