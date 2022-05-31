Tucker Carlson Targets ‘Botox Dictator’ Trudeau For Disarming Canadian Citizens Who ‘Disagree With Him’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson targeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his newly introduced legislation to “disarm” citizens.

Carlson said lawmakers imposing stricter gun laws are attempts of “amassing more power” rather than preventing the next school shooting, turning to Trudeau’s introduced legislation intending to freeze the future sales, purchases, transfers or imports of handguns and to impose a “buy back” of military-style semi-automatic weapons on Monday.

“It’s starting to seem like helping prevent school shootings is not really the point of this exercise, amassing more power is the point,” the host said. “And we know this from what’s happening north of us. Canada’s botox dictator Justin Trudeau wasted no time in using the tragedy in the U.S. to his own political advantage in Canada. Now, Uvalde [Texas] is more than 2,000 miles from Ottawa, but because of what Salvador Ramos was allowed to do in Texas, Canadians are no longer allowed to protect themselves.”

Carlson said Trudeau’s actions arose from the fear of civil unrest over the “deep resentment” his own people hold toward him.

“Justin Trudeau is using that tragedy to disarm anyone who disagrees with him,” he continued. “People like Justin Trudeau know that their rule is illegitimate, they know perfectly well how resented they are and they spend an awful lot of time thinking about civil unrest. You probably don’t. You live in a democracy so you don’t imagine that anyone needs to be disarmed for political reasons. But people like Justin Trudeau can feel the deep resentment aimed at them and they are fully intent on disarming the population.”

Carlson’s crew reached out to Trudeau’s office to ask if the prime minister’s private security will be disarmed in the wake of the new law. The office said they “do not comment on matters related to the Prime Minister’s security.” The host said Trudeau will continue to protect his family with firearms as his own people are disarmed. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t See That As A Problem?’: CNN’s Dana Bash And Rep. Dan Crenshaw Clash Over Gun Control)

The host then turned his attention to Democratic leaders in the U.S., who have collectively called for a ban on AR-15’s and “weapons of war” following the shooting in Robb Elementary School which killed 19 children and 2 fourth-grade teachers.

“They wouldn’t know what end the bullet comes out of,” Carlson continued. “They know nothing about this topic, they don’t even know the basic crime stats. In the United States, rifles kill fewer people every year than fists or knives do, there’s no effort afoot to ban knives or fists. But weapons of war have long been their focus, meaning AR-15’s. The single most popular self-defense rifle in the United States. Self-defense is the point.”

Carlson pointed to Biden’s Monday remarks claiming a 9mm bullet “blows the lung out of the body” and that there is no “rational basis” to own a high-caliber weapon.

“This is a power grab and you can be certain that it is a power grab and not an effort to make this a safer country because the people who are calling for it are exempting themselves from its requirements. That is the acid test. If you’re for a law, will it apply to you?”

The offices of former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell did not respond to Carlson’s request for comment on whether their own bodyguards would be disarmed, leading the host to conclude their own protection will remain as they pass legislation stripping Americans of the right to self-defense.