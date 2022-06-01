‘All The Fentanyl You Want’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out Canada For Banning Guns But Legalizing Fentanyl

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new push Wednesday to ban handguns while legalizing fentanyl.

Trudeau introduced legislation Monday intending to prohibit the sales, purchases, transfers and imports of handguns and to impose a buy back of military-style semi-automatic weapons. The prime minister told members of Parliament that there “is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives.”

Carlson said Trudeau is constantly surrounded by firearms because they are the “key to his power.” Canada has had low gun violence rates in the country, with 16 homicides in Ottawa in all of last year, the Daily Caller co-founder said, adding that drug overdoses have plagued the country with 5,000 Canadians dying from opioids, particularly fentanyl.

“So how is Justin Trudeau responding to this? Well, days ago he announced that he is legalizing fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamine in Canada’s third largest province, British Columbia. This is a province where over 165,000 people died last month from drug overdoses. By comparison, in 2020, in the entire nation of Canada, 23 people died per month in acts involving a firearm. So why, if you were concerned about public health, would you ban firearms but legalize fentanyl?” he said.

“Fentanyl is what people are dying from, not guns. How does that make sense? Well, it only makes sense if your goal is to keep the population weak and vulnerable, even if it kills them,” he continued.

The Canadian federal government has temporarily legalized citizens 18 years or older to carry a total of 2.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in British Columbia, but are still prohibited from producing, trafficking or importing the drugs, the Washington Post reported. Drug overdoes are the leading cause of death of people ages 19 to 39 in Canada. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Targets ‘Botox Dictator’ Trudeau For Disarming Canadian Citizens Who ‘Disagree With Him’)

Carlson said the prime minister’s tyrannical “show of force” will be impossible to stop by disarmed Canadian citizens.

“You can have all the fentanyl you want, but you can’t defend yourself. It’s not just gun confiscation, it’s magazine confiscation,” Carlson said, referencing Trudeau’s plan to ban “high-capacity” magazines. “And as always, our authorities, mostly in the Democratic Party, are taking very close notes when they watch Justin Trudeau’s speech.”

Carlson turned to leaders in the U.S. attempting to limit the types of firearms a citizen can have access to, notably the AR-15. President Joe Biden said Monday that 9mm ammunition is “high-caliber” and “blows the lung out of the body,” and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently called to “eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices.”

He then called out U.S. leaders for decriminalizing serious crimes while simultaneously attempting to disarm citizens. He cited a report by the Seattle Times that detectives will no longer be assigned to investigate new adult sexual assault cases this year.

“If any of the people in charge wanted us to be a safer country, they wouldn’t have caused the current crime wave in the first place,” the host said. “They wouldn’t have defunded police, they wouldn’t be encouraging open air drug markets in our cities. They wouldn’t be sending crack pipes to addicts. But they’re not worried about public health at all, what they’re worried about is public resistance to their policies. Disarming the population ends that resistance. They’re very concerned because they know they rule illegitimately so the population will rise up.”