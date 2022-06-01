US Marines Hop On The Pride Parade While American Diplomats Tout LGBT Flag At The Vatican

The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See in Vatican City are celebrating Pride Month with public gestures.

Today is the start of #Pride Month. The United States respects and promotes the equality and human dignity of all people including the LGBTQIA+ community. #PrideMonth #AllInclusive #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/6VgN9R8c3J — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2022

The Embassy to the Holy See shared a photo of a large rainbow flag hanging over its building Wednesday, on the first day of Pride Month. The embassy did the same thing in 2021, sparking backlash from some who viewed the gesture as an insult to the Catholic Church.

The Marine Corps commemorated Pride Month with a Wednesday post about LGBT service members.

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the organization wrote. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”

The tweet included an illustration of a Marine Corps helmet which appeared to have “proud to serve” hand-written on a strap holding six multicolored bullets organized in a rainbow formation.

The Marine Corps and the Embassy to the Holy See did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

