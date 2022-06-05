Russia Strikes Kyiv As Forces Clash Over Sievierodonetsk

Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday, marking the first strike on the city in over a month, according to Reuters.

One person was hospitalized as dark smoke rose high above outer districts of the city, Reuters reported.

Russia claimed the strike successfully hit tanks while Ukraine said the strike knocked out a rail car repair works, according to the outlet.

An assessment of the situation in Sievierodonetsk by American military journalists says that “the battle is discerned to have decidedly swung in favor of Ukrainian forces.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/snjn4mCM0q — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) June 4, 2022

The Sunday missile strikes came as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain in an intense battle for Sievierodonetsk, an industrial city in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk appear to align with a larger Russian military objective to capture the Luhansk region, according to the New York Post.

Ukraine launched a major counterattack in the city as Ukrainian officials claim to have retaken half of the city, Reuters reported.

The British defense ministry said that the actions of Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk will likely hamper Russian military momentum, the outlet continued.

The Ukrainian government in February told citizens in Kyiv to use Molotov cocktails for self-defense, but with the reopening of the U.S. Embassy and visits from major world leaders, normal life appears to have returned to a significant extent in the city.