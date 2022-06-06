REPORT: Former ABC Exec And CBS Anchor Norah O’Donnell To Run Comms For January 6 Committee

ABC News anchor David Muir and CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell will reportedly interrupt their evening programming to host live coverage on the January 6 committee, Axios reported Monday.

NBC News is expected to announce coverage of the January 6 committee in the near future, according to Axios. The two hosts, possibly along with others, will reportedly cover the event live and interrupt their own news programming. Muir is the host of ABC World News Tonight and co-anchor of ABC News magazine 20/20, while O’Donnell is the anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News.

Former ABC News President James Goldston will reportedly be an advisor to the committee, Axios reported. The former “Good Morning America” and “Nightline” host will produce Thursday’s hearing at 8 p.m.

Muir previously interviewed Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, as well as Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, in December about the Capitol riot.

The January 6 committee hearings are set to air live at 8 p.m. on June 9, according to NBC News. Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said the hearing will include testimony from witnesses the panel has “not heard from before.”

“The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” the panel said, the outlet reported.