EXCLUSIVE: Reps Jim Jordan, Tom McClintock Demand Answers From State Department, DHS Over Assassination Plot Against George W Bush

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock sent a letter Tuesday to the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) calling for information about the May assassination plot against former President George W. Bush.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding an alleged ISIS member who was operating within the U.S and planning to assassinate Bush. In late May, Forbes reported that the alleged ISIS member was working out of Ohio and traveled to Dallas to check out Bush’s home.

The FBI reportedly used confidential informants to find out the alleged ISIS member’s plan to assassinate Bush.

In the letter, the lawmakers ask for a list of information about the alleged ISIS member, including how he entered the U.S. and any information about his immigration history, benefit applications and more. (RELATED: REPORT: Alleged ISIS Member In The US Plotted To Assassinate George W. Bush)

Jordan serves as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, where McClintock also serves.

Here Is What The Lawmakers Call For In The Letter:

Case history information, including but not limited to the immigration history, immigration benefits applications, and the Alien file or consular file (including consular notes).

Information regarding the time, date and place of his entry or entries into the United States.

Information regarding the entry process with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of entry, including whether the CBP officer was alerted to derogatory information about him, what questions were asked of him during the CBP screening process, and whether he was subject to secondary inspection at the port of entry.

The lawmakers called for the information no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 21, 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Calls On DOJ To Help US Marshals Who Defended Portland Courthouse)

The Daily Caller contacted the State Department and DHS about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.