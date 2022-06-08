NYT Quietly Removed Reference To Uvalde Shooter Complaining Grandma Wouldn’t Allow Him To Smoke Weed

The New York Times quietly removed a reference that the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter complained about his grandmother not letting him smoke weed from a May 25 article, former Times reporter Alex Berenson pointed out.

The original article from the New York Times quoted Jocelyn Rodriguez, a former Wendy’s coworker of the shooter. Rodriguez recalled how the shooter, “would often talk about how much he despised his mother and grandmother, whom he told her did not let him smoke weed or do what he wanted,” according to screenshots of the article posted by Berenson. Before heading to Robb Elementary School and killing 19 children and two teachers, the gunman shot his grandmother.

Two days after the shooting, Berenson noted that the reference to weed was removed from the article. (RELATED: New York Times Issues Embarrassing Correction For COVID Data)

The New York Times did not issue a correction to the story, as would be customary if the reference to weed was a factual inaccuracy.

“the New York Times had curiously removed from an article about the Uvalde school shooter a former co-worker’s recollection that he complained about his grandmother not letting him smoke weed. The Times didn’t append a correction” https://t.co/8tagJ6vzlx — curtmills (@CurtMills) June 8, 2022

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted the omission in a Monday article on the link between cannabis usage and the recent surge in violent crime. The article urged that the public needs an “honest discussion” about marijuana’s, “social and public-health risks, which include violence and mental illness.”

The article noted that several school shooters in the past were marijuana users, and that new evidence suggests there may be a connection. “A meta-analysis found the risk of perpetrating violence was more than twice as high for young adults who used marijuana,” the WSJ article read.

The New York Times did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.