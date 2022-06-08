Poll: Nearly Half Of ‘Younger Democratic Men’ Think Assassinating A Politician Is Okay

A recently released poll found that almost half of male Democrats under the age of 50 said it was acceptable to assassinate political opponents.

Forty-four percent of the “younger Democratic men” surveyed in the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) poll approved of “assassinating a politician who is harming the country or our democracy.” That was the highest rate of any gender, party and age combination.

A narrow majority of Democratic men under 50 said they disapproved of the statement, and a small share said they “don’t know.” The poll was released June 1 after being conducted between April 18-25. It surveyed 1,500 American adults via with a margin of error of 2.53%.

In comparison, only 34% of younger Republican men approved of the statement. Forty percent of younger Republican women approved, along with 32% of younger Democratic women, according to the poll. Older Americans of both genders and party affiliations were dramatically less likely to approve of assassinating political opponents. (RELATED: Poll: Young Men Of Both Political Parties Think Feminism Does More Harm Than Good)

The poll results resurfaced after authorities arrested a California man early Wednesday morning outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house. The man was discovered by police with a handgun and reportedly planned to break into Kavanaugh’s house to murder him before killing himself. He has been charged with attempted murder.

The scare follows large protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion was leaked indicating they would vote to undo Roe v. Wade.