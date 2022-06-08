Topless Women Storm WNBA Court To Protest ‘Woman-Hating Fascists’

Members of a pro-abortion group marched onto the court topless at a WNBA game Tuesday in Brooklyn to protest the alleged leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade.

Women associated with the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights marched through the stands at the game and held signs that read, “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” according to photos from the incident. Other signs read, “Abortion on demand and without apology.”

Some covered their chests in green paint. (RELATED: Pelosi Fawns Over Protesters’ ‘Righteous Anger’ After SCOTUS Leak)

The women were eventually escorted off the court by security but no charges were filed, according to the NYPD, the New York Post reports.

Protestors at Barclays being dragged past Ben Simmons at my first WNBA game was a vibe pic.twitter.com/GbOhQz4txE — Colin Kerrigan (@colinkerrigan) June 8, 2022

The organization tweeted a photo after the game celebrating the protest.

“This was the audience we wanted,” the organization wrote. “We aren’t protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down!”

The incident comes after a leaked opinion from the Supreme Court indicated that the Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Since the leak, protestors have demonstrated outside the private homes of the Supreme Court justices in an effort to pressure them to decide in favor of Roe v. Wade.