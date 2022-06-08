WWE Superstar Shows Off Gruesome Pectoral Injury

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes showed off his nasty torn pectoral muscle on his Instagram Wednesday.

Cody Rhodes shared a new photo of his torn pec 😳 pic.twitter.com/Yb9cLHhZaf — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 8, 2022

Since returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April, Rhodes has been a premier wrestler for the company. His gutsy performance against Seth Rollins could help keep the momentum he’s had since returning to the company afloat while he recovers from the injury. According to Fox Sports, Rhodes will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair the torn muscle. A timetable for when the star could return has not been revealed.

Prior to his Hell in a Cell matchup against Rollins, the WWE announced that Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle “completely off the bone,” in the build up to the big match. To the delight of many spectators, Rhodes powered through the nasty injury and defeated Rollins cleanly in the main event of the highest viewed Hell in Cell pay-per-view of all time in WWE history. (RELATED: Celtics Player Jaylen Brown Says Players ‘Could’ Boycott The NBA Finals Over Shootings)

Rhode’s gritty performance did not go without taking some nasty bumps during his bout with Rollins. In the video below, watch Rhodes get power-bombed through a table.

Though pro-wrestling receives criticism for being scripted, the injuries are real. Much respect to Rhodes for being tough as nails.