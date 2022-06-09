Hunter Biden Paid Stripper Baby Mama A Full-Time Salary Through Dissolved Law Firm: REPORT

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, paid a stripper with whom he had a child $1,500 to work 40 hours per week through his now-defunct law firm, according to a new report.

The Biden son’s company Owasco PC, which became inactive last year, gave exotic dancer Lunden Roberts the cash on Nov. 16, 2018, according to recovered payroll files reported on Thursday by the Washington Examiner. Owasco also spent more than $521 to give Roberts health, dental and vision insurance coverage that month, according to the Examiner.

“And is Lunden still [on] payroll???” Biden wrote in a text to his assistant Katie Dodge on Nov. 16, 2018, according to the Examiner. “Take Lunden off payroll I thought you said she decidedly [didn’t] want to work and didn’t need health insurance anyway. Remember that conversation?”

Roberts gave birth to her and Biden’s child Navy Joan Roberts in 2018 and sued the president’s son in 2019 for child support. She was removed from the Owasco payroll in 2018, according to the Examiner. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Acknowledges Only Four Of His Five Children In Memoir, Ignoring Love Child He Had With Stripper)

Roberts previously disclosed in court filings that Owasco PC paid her in May 2018 and November 2018, however, the amount of money was undisclosed. The stripper said in the filing that “she never received a tax payment for these payments.”

In response to Biden telling his assistant Dodge to take the stripper “off payroll,” claiming they had a prior “conversation” about the issue, according to the Examiner, Dodge said “I remember a conversation where I was disappointed that you wanted to pay her the same rate as me. But I am over that. Maybe she told you that but I wasn’t involved.”

“Regardless Katie [that] was if she was working a 40 hour week full time for me,” responded Biden. “I haven’t talked to Lunden in 7 months???????”

“Well take whatever I pay Lunden and get my s*** straightened out Katie,” Biden also said. “We need to completely abandon this old process and come [up] with a new one. New accounts new record keeping new everything.”

In his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things,” Biden alleged that he had no recollection of having sex with Roberts.

Biden also paid himself $10,000 from his company for the May to November 2018 pay period, according to the files recovered by the Examiner. The timing is notable, given bank records released by Republican senators in March show CEFC, a now dissolved Chinese energy conglomerate linked to the Chinese Communist Party, sent $1 million to the separate firm Hudson West III owned by Biden in 2017.

The firm then sent $1 million to Owasco on March 22, 2018, according to the records. Two months before CEFC wired the funds to Hudson, Biden agreed to represent then-CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming for $1 million — who was handed a three-year prison sentence in March 2019 for his violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Biden lawyers Chris Clarks and George Mesires did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

