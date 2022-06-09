January 6 Committee Sends Clear Message To Reporters: This Is About 2024

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots told reporters that they wanted viewers to be outraged about the incident going into 2024, Politico reported Thursday.

The committee wants information presented to the public to stir outrage and make people believe that the events on Jan. 6, 2021 will still be a threat in 2024, the year of the next presidential election, according to Politico.

The House Select Committee hopes that its presentation, which includes new testimony, will remind Americans of the anger they felt on Jan. 6 and convince them that the issue has grown more serious and will influence 2024, the committee told Politico.

If I were a member of the 1/6 committee, stories like these, casting the hearings as a political cudgel, would make me very unhappy.

Conversely, Rs, who hope to dismiss damning findings as partisan, will seize on them.

Democrats also told The New York Times that the purpose of the investigation is to influence voters going into midterms. (RELATED: Former ABC News President Who Quashed The Epstein Story To ‘Produce’ Democrats’ Jan 6 Hearings)

“When these hearings are over, voters will know how irresponsibly complicit Republicans were in attempting to toss out their vote and just how far Republicans will go to gain power for themselves,” Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic campaign chair, told the NYT.

The first primetime hearing for the committee is scheduled for Thursday evening, and there will be as many as eight hearings in June along with a final hearing in September, according to The Washington Post. The hearings will be broadcast on television and will include live testimony, pictures and surveillance footage in an effort to grab the attention of viewers who have not kept up with the investigation.

The House Select Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

