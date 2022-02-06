Rubio: Jan. 6 Commission Is A ‘Partisan Scam’

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio slammed the Jan. 6 Commission on “Face The Nation” Sunday calling it a “partisan scam” designed to harass and embarrass as many Republicans as possible.

When asked whether or not the Republican National Committee (RNC) spoke for him when they declared the Commission a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” Rubio expressed where he stood in regards to the commission.

“I think that commission is a scam. I think it’s a complete partisan scam. And I think anyone who committed a crime on January 6th should be prosecuted and if convicted, put in jail. I do not believe that we need a congressional committee to harass Americans that weren’t even in Washington on January 6th, that were not in favor of what happened on that day, have condemned what happened on that day, but they want to smear them anyway. I’m against that, yes.”

Rubio expressed concern that the commission had gone beyond investigating the Jan. 6 attack, accusing the Commission of trying to “embarrass and smear and harass as many Republicans as they can get their hands on.” (RELATED: Jan 6 Committee Issues Second Round Of Subpoenas, Targets Pro-Trump Protest Organizers)

WATCH:



Rubio’s comments come days after the RNC voted to formally censure Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their participation in the Commission.

The resolution alleged that Cheney and Kinzinger were persecuting “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” while on the committee. As such, the RNC would “immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party,” calling their actions “destructive” to the House of Representatives and the country.

“If you entered the Capitol and you committed acts of violence and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted, and they are being prosecuted,” Rubio maintained. “But the January 6th commission is not the place to do this. That’s what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam,” he concluded.