5 Marines Killed After Military Aircraft Crashes In California Desert

A military plane crashed in a desert area in southern California on Wednesday, killing all 5 marines on board, officials said.

The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey, according to CBS News. The U.S. Marine Corps Twitter account posted updates after the crash confirming the Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

An aircraft belonging to @3rdmaw has crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian first responders are on site. Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft. More information will be made available as we receive it. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 8, 2022

The account placed the incident around 12:25 p.m. PST. Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed the aircraft “went down in a desert area near Glamis, California,” according to CBS News. (RELATED: Military Identifies Three US Marines Killed In Plane Crash Off Australia)

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said the aircraft belonged to Marine Aircraft Group 39 at Camp Pendleton, according to a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro Facebook page posted an update on their response to the incident just after 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

“We have no additional details at this time,” the post read. “As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page.”

The cause of the crash is unknown.