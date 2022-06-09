Trump Broke Luke Skywalker. Cringe J6 Tweet Is The Latest Proof

Who knew Luke Skywalker was such a freaking woke loser?

Well, all of Twitter does now. Apparently, actor Mark Hamill is “SO ready for accountability for the violent insurrection against our government & the coup incited by Drumpf & his minions. Will YOU be watching the @January6thCmte?” according to his Twitter feed. The post also features a photograph of Hamill wearing classic ANTIFA-chic of a black shirt, black beanie, black pants, and holding a bowl of pretty flavorless looking popcorn.

I am SO ready for accountability for the violent insurrection against our government & the coup incited by Drumpf & his minions. Will YOU be watching the @January6thCmte ? 👀#MustSeeTV pic.twitter.com/za7V4ozXRm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 9, 2022

I am pondering why Hamill has become such a clown since Trump was in office. I mean, this post is so weird, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s being paid to push anti-Trump rhetoric.

Like, we get it, Mark, you think Trump is worse than Darth Vader. You even overshadowed your own celebration of getting a star on the Walk of Fame by bringing up our former President. At this point, the obsession with Trump is bordering on cringe, and I’m starting to think you actually really fancy Trump. (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

Oh, and this Jan. 6 Committee hearing thing isn’t “must see TV.” Then again, nor is anything Hamill has made in quite some time.

Trump seriously broke this guy. It’s actually kinda sad.